Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE opened at $25.96 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

