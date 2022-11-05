GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.86.

GoDaddy Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,985. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.88. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $542,463 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 29.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 49.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Articles

