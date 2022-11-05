GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.86.

GoDaddy Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,985. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.88. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $542,463 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 29.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 49.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.