Gode Chain (GODE) Price Hits $0.0155 on Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

