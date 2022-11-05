Golden Goose Market Cap Reaches $74,705.68 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $74,705.68 and approximately $317.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

