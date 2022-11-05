GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoodRx from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Shares of GDRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. GoodRx’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

