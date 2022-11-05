GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.30 to $6.10 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.57.

GoPro stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

