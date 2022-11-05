GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $415.11 million.

GoPro Trading Down 1.8 %

GPRO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,833. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $764.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut GoPro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 88.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GoPro by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 169,135 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

