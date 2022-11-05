Governance OHM Price Reaches $2,644.21 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $2,644.21 or 0.12351380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $150,066.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003214 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
