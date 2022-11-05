Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. 85,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $14.74.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Great Ajax by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 408.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

