Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. 85,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Great Ajax by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 408.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Dividend History for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

