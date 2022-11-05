Green Organic Dutchman Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 8th (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 8th.

TGODF remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. 966,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,997. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.24. Green Organic Dutchman has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 102.72%.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

