Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,077. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,582,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,127.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,813. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,046 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,818,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,804,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 802,968 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,349,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

