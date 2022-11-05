Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.68 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $145,935.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,322.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00330111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00124194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00745076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00585525 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00230838 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

