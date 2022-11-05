Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 113600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33.

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising five licenses (PLs) covering 133 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consists of 25 PLs located in the Limerick region.

