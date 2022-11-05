Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) PT Raised to $64.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.13.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 1.5 %
OMAB opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
