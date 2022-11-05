Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) PT Raised to $64.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.13.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 1.5 %

OMAB opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 39,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.