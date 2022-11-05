Guild of Guardians (GOG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $61.64 million and $1.10 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guild of Guardians alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.89 or 0.31293696 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guild of Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guild of Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.