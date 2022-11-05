Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS remained flat at $103.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,249. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41.

Citrix Systems Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

