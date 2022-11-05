Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,551 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTRA traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,514,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,855. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

