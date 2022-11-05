Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $7.72 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,448 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 448,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. 7,218,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,334,503. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

