Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $593,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 575.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 83,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 49.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,066. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

