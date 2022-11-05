Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $936,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cummins by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $7,777,079 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.37. 1,238,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,953. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.85. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $249.85. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

