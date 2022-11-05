Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 184 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 18.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in AON by 0.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.71. The company had a trading volume of 576,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,488. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

