Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 3,345 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 418.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after buying an additional 3,192,127 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,673 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 308.45%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

