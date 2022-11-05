Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 321 ($3.71).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($2.89) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.47) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.02) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.16) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Haleon Stock Performance

LON:HLN opened at GBX 275.30 ($3.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 268.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1,835.33. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337.40 ($3.90).

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

