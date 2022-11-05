Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,065,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,708,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $183.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.31. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,174. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

