Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IVW opened at $57.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

