Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

