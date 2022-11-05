Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $323.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.08. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

