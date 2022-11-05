Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 257 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Life Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Life Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $103.40 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $118.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

