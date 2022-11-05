Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 258 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $161.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average of $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $162.79.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

