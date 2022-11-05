Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 96 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $229.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.33 and a 200-day moving average of $233.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.36.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,478 shares of company stock worth $11,472,458. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.