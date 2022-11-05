Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $486.41 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.73.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

