Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 3.2 %

HASI opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $65.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 232.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.