Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €190.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($190.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($194.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($161.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €133.70 ($133.70) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($184.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($190.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 1.0 %

Hannover Rück stock opened at €164.25 ($164.25) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €146.89. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($116.37).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

