Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given New €190.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €175.00 ($175.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HVRRY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($140.00) to €133.70 ($133.70) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($174.00) to €171.00 ($171.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($180.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($175.00) to €177.00 ($177.00) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. 6,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

