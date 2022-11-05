Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-$(0.12) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,649. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $481.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Harsco by 21.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 50.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

