Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,000 Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATER. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aterian by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aterian by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aterian by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of ATER traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 1,172,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,470. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. The firm had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

