Harvey Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGLE. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

EGLE stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 470,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $162.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.