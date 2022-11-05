Harvey Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGLE. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $162.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
Further Reading
