Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,785 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up about 2.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,946. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.76. 2,231,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.71.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.