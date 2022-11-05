Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

HE stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 290,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,618. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HE. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

