HC Wainwright Trims Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price to $70.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.67.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 4.4 %

BPMC opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 263.54% and a negative return on equity of 52.76%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,535,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,025. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 216,374 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 136,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.