HC Wainwright Trims Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Target Price to $10.00

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Renalytix Stock Performance
RNLX opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. Renalytix has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.52.
Institutional Trading of Renalytix
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Renalytix by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Renalytix during the first quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Renalytix by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 15.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Renalytix
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
