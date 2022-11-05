HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $242.00 at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $230.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.89 and its 200 day moving average is $203.01. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after acquiring an additional 298,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

