Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Headwater Exploration to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

CDDRF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 109,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,693. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.54.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.