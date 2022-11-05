Hedera (HBAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $60.69 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $60.69 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00090814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00072438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00026428 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006910 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

