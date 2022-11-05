Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $56.14 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00091682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00071951 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001981 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00025966 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006781 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

