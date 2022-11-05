Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $155.08

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.08 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.77). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 154.75 ($1.79), with a volume of 29,778 shares changing hands.

Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £207.02 million and a PE ratio of 550.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.64.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

