Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $165.04

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.04 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 164 ($1.90). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 164.75 ($1.90), with a volume of 97,859 shares trading hands.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £327.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.46.

Henderson International Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Henderson International Income Trust’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

