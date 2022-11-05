Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 22nd

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

HTBK stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.01. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,210,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

