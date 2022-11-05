Hermez Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $831,628.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00020596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $161.15 million and approximately $831,628.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.95073936 USD and is up 16.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $772,652.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

