Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey updated its FY22 guidance to $8.20-$8.27 EPS.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $229.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average of $222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $241.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.